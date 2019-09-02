Kazee (ribs) is not wearing a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Kazee suffered the rib injury during the third preseason contest and has since been limited, but he appears ready to go for Sunday's season opener at Minnesota. The 26-year-old tied for the league lead with seven interceptions last season and is expected to work as the Falcons' nickel cornerback in 2019.

