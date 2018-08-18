Kazee failed to register a tackle, but picked up an interception of Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

The second-year defensive back continues to make an impact for the Falcons. After recording a game-high 11 tackles last week against the Jets, Kazee elevated over Sammy Watkins to make an interception on an errant deep ball from Patrick Mahomes that seemed to hang up in the air a moment too long. Kazee was an important special teams contributor for Atlanta last year, but based on the way he is performing this preseason, the 25-year-old may be playing himself into a more integral rotational role after being on the field for just 13.8 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2017.