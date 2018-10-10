Head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that he's seen Kazee significantly improve with communication since taking over as a starter at safety, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

It's no secret that the Falcons' secondary has been exposed since Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) suffered early-season injuries, allowing at least 250 passing yards and three touchdowns per game over each of its past four outings. Kazee's development provides reason to hold out hope for a midseason rebound, as the second-year man has recorded interceptions in back-to-back games, while having a hand in four of the defense's five forced turnovers. Sunday brings a do-or-die NFC South showdown with Tampa Bay and the NFL's No. 1 passing offense (363 yards per game), with Jameis Winston making his first start of the year in place of the recently-benched Ryan Fitzpatrick.