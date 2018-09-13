Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Starting at free safety
Kazee has locked himself into the starting role at free safety rather than strong safety, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It was initially rumored that Kazee could be slated for starting duties at strong safety following the season-ending injury to Keanu Neal (ACL), but that has apparently fallen to Ricardo Allen. Kazee will move into Allen's former role at free safety instead but should log a good number of snaps defensively this season.
