Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Status uncertain for Sunday
Kazee (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans.
Kazee missed practice on Thursday and Friday after falling ill, so he has two more days to shake this sickness. Although he's not an every-snap corner, Kazee works has a consistent role in nickel packages. If he's unable to get healthy in time, the Falcons will turn to either Jordan Miller or Kendall Sheffield to fill in since Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin) has already been ruled out.
