Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Steers clear of structural damage
Kazee left Thursday's game against the Jets due to a rib injury, though he didn't suffer any broken bones, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The details surrounding Kazee's injury are unclear at this point, though it's positive news that he avoided structural damage. He's likely headed for further testing to uncover the extent of his injury.
