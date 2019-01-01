Kazee registered five combined tackles, one pass deflection and one interception during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.

Despite cooling off from an insanely impactful first half of the season, Kazee still managed to wrap up 2018 in a three-way tie with Kyle Fuller and Xavien Howard for an NFL-best seven interceptions. Besides from his impressive ball-hawking nature, Kazee also finished just behind Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford for the team lead in pass deflections, while also forcing a fumble during a Week 5 loss to Pittsburgh. Head coach Dan Quinn stated in December that even when starting safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) return to the fold next season, Kazee will continue to see substantial playing time at safety and nickelback.