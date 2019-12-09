Kazee compiled three tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble during Sunday's 40-20 win against the Panthers.

The 26-year-old defensive back played an undeniably pivotal role during Atlanta's Week 14 victory, as Kazee's three forced turnovers led directly to two separate Falcons scores. With another noteworthy outing Sunday he now has a hand in four takeaways over the Falcons' past four games, heading into a Week 15 matchup against a San Francisco offense that ranks tied for 18th in the league with 19 giveaways thus far in 2019.