Kazee suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's loss to the Packers and has been ruled out for the year, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Kazee hasn't missed a game since entering the league in 2017, and he's been a key member of the Falcons' secondary this season, recording 20 tackles (17 solo) and a forced fumble through four games. Ricardo Allen (elbow) likely will take over at free safety if he's healthy. Kazee is expected to spend the rest of the season on IR, and he'll become a free agent in March.