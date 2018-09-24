Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Will assume starting duties at safety
Kazee will start at safety for the Falcons with Ricardo Allen (Achilles) out for the season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Kazee's insertion as a starter in Atlanta's backend comes as the result of sour news with Allen likely heading to injured reserve. Fortunately for the Falcons, Kazee has some experience, albeit limited, working with the first string defense. The drop off from Allen to Kazee isn't likely to bring about noticeable differences given Kazee's familiarity and recent work with the starters.
