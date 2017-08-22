Play

Kazee (ankle) will watch Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals from the sideline, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kazee sitting out is in no way detrimental to Atlanta's defense, but he'll need every preseason snap he can get to prove he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster. The rookie's best way in is on special teams, as Falcons' starting safeties, Ricardo Allen (shoulder) and Keanu Neal (undisclosed), rarely take breaks when healthy.

