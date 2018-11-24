Kazee collected four combined tackles and an interception during Thursday's 31-17 loss to the Saints.

The second-year man continues his Pro Bowl bid, with an NFL-best six interceptions (all coming over the past eight games), eight pass deflections and a forced fumble on the season. Kazee has been an undeniable difference maker for a Falcons defense that has otherwise struggled mightily to generate turnovers (10 all year, seventh-fewest in the league). There is, however, one glaring deficiency in Kazee's game -- inconsistency as a tackler in the open field. Most notably, he whiffed on a tackle that could have prevented Nick Chubb's 92-yard touchdown scamper in Week 10, and in Week 11 he allowed Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliot to slither past him for a game sealing 23-yard touchdown run. Sound tackling will be paramount in slowing down the Falcons' upcoming opponent, facing an unpredictable Baltimore backfield that features two powerful running backs in Alex Collins and Gus Edwards.