Falcons' Damoun Patterson: Inks deal with Atlanta

Patterson signed with the Falcons on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Patterson will have to play some of his best football leading up to the preseason if he hopes to stick around in Atlanta. With a relatively blank resume to his name, Patterson comes into training camp as a raw prospect with a fair amount of upside.

