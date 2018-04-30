Falcons' Daniel Marx: Signs contract with Atlanta

Marx signed an undrafted rookie free agent contract with the Falcons on Saturday, First Picks Sports reports.

Marx served as a tremendous blocking fullback at Stanford, leading the Cardinal to single-game rushing totals of 350-plus yards on three occasions over his final two seasons with the program. The NFL hopeful will compete with Nebraska's Luke McNitt for a starting role in training camp, with the fullback position being vacant following Derrick Coleman's departure this offseason.