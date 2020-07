The Falcons placed Etling (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Matthew Tabeek of the team's official site reports.

Since being a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, Etling has spent most of his time on a practice squad, and even when he was elevated to the Falcons' 53-man roster last season, he never was active on game day. Now he'll have to go through the necessary testing to get out off the COVID list to act as a camp body in Atlanta.