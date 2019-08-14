Etling was claimed off waivers by the Falcons on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Atlanta traded Eric Saubert to New England on Tuesday, and within 24 hours signed the very player who was waived to make room on the Patriots roster. Etling joins Matt Simms as a developmental backup quarterback option for the Falcons, with Kurt Benkert (toe) sitting out at least the first eight games of the season after being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury suffered in the Hall of Fame Game.