Etling signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Etling had resided on the Falcons' practice squad since Oct. 29 and solidified himself with the organization Monday. The 25-year-old has yet to see regular season NFL action, and completed 60 percent of his passes his senior year for LSU in 2017.

