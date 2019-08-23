Etling completed just two of six pass attempts for 19 yards, but rushed for a game-high 48 yards on seven carries during Thursday's 19-7 loss to Washington. He also fumbled while absorbing a sack, but the ball was recovered by teammate John Wetzel.

Etling sure can move, as exhibited by New England's inclination to give the LSU product an audition at wide receiver before letting him go. Coach Dan Quinn has made it clear that Etling is in Atlanta to serve as a developmental backup should he prove capable of making the active roster or practice squad -- a realistic possibility because he provides the defense with an opportunity to practice against an elusive quarterback.