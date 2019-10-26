Falcons' Danny Etling: Signed off practice squad
Etling is being promoted from the Faclons' practice squad to their 53-man active roster, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The Falcons claimed Etling off waivers during training camp, but he was ultimately unable to make it through final cuts. He subsequently landed on their practice squad. He will now be third on the depth chart at quarterback behind Matt Ryan (ankle) and Matt Schaub. Ryan's questionable designation is no doubt the reason they have opted to promote Etling.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...