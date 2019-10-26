Etling is being promoted from the Faclons' practice squad to their 53-man active roster, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The Falcons claimed Etling off waivers during training camp, but he was ultimately unable to make it through final cuts. He subsequently landed on their practice squad. He will now be third on the depth chart at quarterback behind Matt Ryan (ankle) and Matt Schaub. Ryan's questionable designation is no doubt the reason they have opted to promote Etling.