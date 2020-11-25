Fowler (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fowler was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after spending 11 days away from the team. However, the 26-year-old is still hampered by the hamstring injury that kept him out for one game prior to his stint on the reserve list. It's an encouraging sign that he practiced in some capacity. He'll look to upgrade to full participation by Friday to avoid a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.