Fowler is dealing with a sprained ankle and is considered day-to-day, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn doesn't believe Fowler's injury should affect his Week 1 status, but it'll be important to monitor his status. The 2015 first-round pick is expected to be a full-time starter with the Falcons, and coming off a season with 11.5 sacks, he'll be integral to an otherwise questionable defense.