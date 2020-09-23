Fowler (ankle) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Fowler appears to have still been dealing with his lingering ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, during which he notched two tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble. The 26-year-old first suffered his sprained ankle Sept. 1, and he hasn't yet been forced to miss time. As long as Fowler is able to avoid any setbacks and resume practicing over the next two days, he'll be in line to draw his usual start at defensive end versus the Bears in Week 3.