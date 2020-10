Fowler (ankle) isn't on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fowler didn't practice Thursday, but he was able to get back out there Friday and should be good to go come game day. He'll look to get his season on track against Detroit, as Fowler has mustered just one sack through six games with the Falcons after racking up 11.5 for the Rams last season.