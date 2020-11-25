The Falcons activated Fowler (hamstring) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Fowler spent the Falcons' bye week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he's now been cleared of all illness concerns ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. Interim coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that he expects Fowler to "get some work in with trainers" at practice, per McFadden, so it remains to be seen whether the pass rusher is over the hamstring injury that caused him to miss Week 9.