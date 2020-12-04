Fowler (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Fowler carried this injury into last week's win over the Raiders, and it may have still been bothering him, as he logged a season-low 16 snaps on defense. He managed to practice in a limited capacity all week, so he's on track to suit up for the divisional tilt. However, his reps could be capped due to the lingering injury, so Jacob Tuioti-Mariner could see more time at defensive end once again.
More News
-
Falcons' Dante Fowler: Still bothered by hamstring•
-
Falcons' Dante Fowler: Good to go Sunday•
-
Falcons' Dante Fowler: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Falcons' Dante Fowler: Battling hamstring injury•
-
Falcons' Dante Fowler: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Dante Fowler: Moved to reserve/COVID-19 list•