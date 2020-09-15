Fowler picked up four total tackles, including half a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss during Sunday's 38-25 loss to Seattle.

The 26-year-old Fowler made an impact in his very first Falcons game, helping Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett to clean up a third-down sack on Russell Wilson during the second quarter. Atlanta generated three sacks and an astronomical 10 QB hits Week 1, a sight for sore eyes considering that the Falcons ranked better than only Miami in team sacks during 2019. Fowler and the Atlanta front seven now prepare for a Cowboys offensive line that will be without Cameron Erving (knee-MCL) after giving up three sacks to the Rams on Sunday night.