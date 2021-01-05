Fowler registered two tackles and one sack during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Acquired via a three-year, $48 million free agent contract last March, Fowler was brought on to complement Grady Jarrett (groin) and Takkarist McKinley (groin) in the Falcons' pass-rush. Things didn't go according to plan, however. Atlanta waived a disgruntled McKinley in November, while Fowler only generated three sacks over 14 games. The 26-year-old is under contract for one more season at a cap hit of $18.7 million, though there is a potential out in his deal prior to 2022. He's one year removed from an 11.5-sack output, but the 2015 No. 3 overall draft choice has averaged just 4.8 sacks per season in his other four active NFL campaigns.