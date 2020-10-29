Head coach Raheem Morris says Fowler's low sack total correlates to a lack of production from the pass-rush group as a whole, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The interim coach was unwilling to place the blame directly upon Fowler despite Atlanta's defense sitting at sixth worst in the NFL with 1.4 team sacks per game. Fowler was certainly expected to move the needle more than he has, as he's collected just one sack since inking a three-year, $45 million free-agent contract in March. If 2017 first-round pick Takkarist McKinley (groin) is traded at the deadline as has been conjectured about, Fowler may have an even greater burden upon his shoulder within Atlanta's thus far uninspired pass rush.