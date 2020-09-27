site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Dante Fowler: Good to go Sunday
Sep 27, 2020
Fowler (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Bears.
Fowler was limited in practice all week and is healthy enough to play Sunday. The 2015 first-round pick has posted a half sack in each of the first two games, and he'll set his sights on Mitchell Trubisky, who has been dropped five times thus far.
