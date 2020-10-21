Fowler (ankle) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Fowler ended up fielding a season-high 80 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday in a win over the Vikings, and that came after he put in a limited week of practice. The 2015 No. 3 overall draft choice was unable to generate a sack for the fourth consecutive game against Minnesota, though he does have four QB hits to his name since Week 3. If Fowler is able to suit up in Week 7, he will oppose a Detroit offensive line that ranks 21st in the NFL with 2.4 sacks surrendered per game.