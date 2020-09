Fowler (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fowler made an appearance on the practice field for the first time Friday, so he'll have a chance to suit up Sunday if his recovery progresses enough. However, if he and Takkarist McKinley (groin) sit out, expect Allen Bailey and Steven Means to start at defensive end.