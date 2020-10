Fowler (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Fowler was listed as questionable for Sunday's loss to the Bears, but he managed to play through his ankle injury. The starting defensive end was limited to just 34 percent of defensive snaps, though, an indication that he isn't yet close to full health. He'll look to take steps forward in his recovery leading up to Monday's contest in Green Bay.