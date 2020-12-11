Fowler (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fowler was limited in all three of Atlanta's practice sessions this week, but he evidently showed enough to get his name taken off the team's final injury report. He seems to be playing at less than 100 percent, however, having registered just 18 tackles and two sacks all season.