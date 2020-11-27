Fowler (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fowler came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, but he remains beleaguered by the same hamstring injury that kept him inactive Week 9 against the Broncos. He was held out of Friday's practice session entirely, leaving his status up in the air heading into a Sunday matchup against Las Vegas. An appearance would mark Fowler's first since Oct. 29. He has thus far recorded two sacks, six QB hits and one forced fumble in his debut campaign with the Falcons.