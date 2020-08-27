Fowler is wearing a left-knee brace after tweaking something during Wednesday's practice, but he was able to log a full practice session Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Any sort of time on the shelf for Fowler would be bad news for the Falcons defense, as this is a unit that finished 30th in terms of both pressure percentage (18.4) and team sacks (28) during 2019. Thankfully there was no evident drop off to Fowler's movement or performance during Thursday's session, though the status of his knee will be one to keep an eye on as the team completes its final preseason scrimmage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday.