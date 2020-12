Fowler (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fowler missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury, and he apparently still isn't fully recovered. He has been able to play through the injury in recent weeks but looks to be at less than 100 percent, as Fowler has totaled only two sacks with the Falcons after racking up a career-best 11.5 for the Rams last season.