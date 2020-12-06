Fowler (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fowler was questionable heading into Week 12 as well, a game in which he logged a season-low 16 snaps on defense. It's possible that his usage was planned ahead of time, and he may have a cap on his reps once again. If that's the case, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner could see more snaps once again.