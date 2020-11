Fowler (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The 26-year-old was unable to practice all week and won't be available for Sunday's contest. Fowler will have Atlanta's bye in Week 10 to aid in his recovery before missing additional games. Takkarist McKinley (groin) is also sidelined, leaving Steven Means and Allen Bailey to start at defensive end for the Falcons.