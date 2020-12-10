Fowler (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 26-year-old was limited all of last week while nursing a hamstring issue, but he was able to suit up Sunday against the Saints while logging one tackle over 39 defensive snaps. There were no reported setbacks to Fowler's condition postgame, meaning the Falcons may be taking a precautionary approach with the 2020 offseason acquisition. Fowler's debut campaign in Atlanta has been underwhelming, as he has recorded just two sacks after collecting 11.5 in 2019 with the Rams.