Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Another limited showing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Mooney followed up Wednesday's limited walkthrough with a similar workload at Thursday's practice as he tends to the hamstring injury that has bothered him since Week 4 action. Following a Week 5 bye, he sat out Week 6 before returning to action this past Sunday in San Francisco, when he hauled in three of five passes for 68 yards on an 83 percent snap share. Mooney will have one more chance to practice in full Friday, or else risk heading into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
