Mooney caught one of two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

Mooney played every offensive snap for the first time this season, but he finished with only one catch for a third time in six appearances. The wideout caught three passes for a season-high 68 yards during his return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, but he totaled only two receptions on six targets for 26 yards over his past two appearances. Only three Falcons saw more than two targets Sunday: Drake London (14), Bijan Robinson (10) and Kyle Pitts (seven).