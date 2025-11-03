Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Another one-catch outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney caught one of two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.
Mooney played every offensive snap for the first time this season, but he finished with only one catch for a third time in six appearances. The wideout caught three passes for a season-high 68 yards during his return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, but he totaled only two receptions on six targets for 26 yards over his past two appearances. Only three Falcons saw more than two targets Sunday: Drake London (14), Bijan Robinson (10) and Kyle Pitts (seven).
