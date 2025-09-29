The Falcons expect Mooney (hamstring) to get healthy over the team's Week 5 bye and retake the field Week 6 versus the Bills on Monday, Oct. 13, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mooney was forced out of Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders early in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury, but he's not expected to miss any further games due to the issue. He secured his only target for 16 yards before exiting Sunday's contest. Mooney also missed Week 1 due to a shoulder injury, and across his three appearances thus far this season he's tallied just seven catches for 79 yards on 16 targets.