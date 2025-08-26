Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Avoids IR on cutdown day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney (shoulder) wasn't placed on injured reserve Tuesday, remaining on Atlanta's active roster, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
He still hasn't practiced since injuring his shoulder on the first day of training camp, but Mooney apparently has a chance to play this September, having avoided any of the injury lists hat rule players out for the first four games of the season. It's unclear at his point if he has a realistic chance to play Week 1 against Tampa Bay.
