Mooney (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest at San Francisco, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney last played Week 4, when he sustained a hamstring injury that sidelined him Week 6 following the Falcons' bye week. He then managed just a pair of limited practices (Wednesday and Thursday) during Week 7 prep before being listed as questionable. Having said that, coach Raheem Morris expressed optimism Friday regarding Mooney's upcoming availability, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the wide receiver's status now has been confirmed. While WR Drake London is Atlanta's leading pass catcher by a large margin, Mooney will be available along with RB Bijan Robinson, TE Kyle Pitts and WR Casey Washington, among others, behind the team's top target.