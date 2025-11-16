Falcons' Darnell Mooney: Back in Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mooney (ribs) returned to Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Mooney left the contest just before halftime but was able to get back on the field in the middle of the third quarter. He had three catches (on four targets) for 34 yards prior to his first-half exit.
