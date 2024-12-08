Mooney brought in six of seven targets for 142 yards in the Falcons' 42-21 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Mooney led the Falcons in receiving yards on the afternoon with a figure that also qualified as a career high. The speedster was a menace to the Vikings' defense throughout the afternoon, recording catches of 28, 24 and 49 yards in the first half alone. Mooney also had 18- and 14-yard grabs in the second half, and his prolific performance was a sorely needed one after the veteran wideout had posted just a 5-47 line over the previous two games. Mooney heads into a Week 15 road battle against the Raiders on Monday night, Dec. 16 just 117 receiving yards shy of his second career 1,000-yard campaign.