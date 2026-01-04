Mooney (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney has received the green light to play in the season finale after he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday following a trio of limited practices during the week. Though the Atlanta coaching staff hasn't specifically mentioned that Mooney will be on a restricted snap count Sunday, fantasy managers should be cognizant that the wideout could face more playing-time risk than usual since the 7-9 Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention and have little at stake in Week 18. Like Mooney, starting receiver Drake London (knee) and tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) were also listed as questionable following Friday's practice but will be available to play in some capacity.