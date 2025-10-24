Mooney (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Miami, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mooney missed Week 6 with the hamstring injury but returned last week to catch three of five targets for 68 yards while playing 83 percent of snaps in a 20-10 loss to the 49ers. He should get similar playing time this Sunday against one of the worst defenses in the league, though it isn't year clear if he'll be catching passes from Michael Penix (questionable - knee) or Kirk Cousins.