Mooney (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Mooney is still "day-to-day," mentioning the option to "wait up until the last minute" to make an official decision on his status for Week 1, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Mooney will receive an official injury designation on Friday's practice report, but it could be that a final word on his status may not arrive until roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 kickoff against Tampa Bay. He's recovering from a shoulder injury sustained early in training camp. Dave Holcomb of SI reports that Mooney agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract with Atlanta, freeing up roughly an additional $6 million in cap space for the team.