Mooney was limited at Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney has been dealing with an Achilles injury since Week 11 prep, but a new health concern has been swapped in at the start of Week 15 prep. He's suited up for all three games in the meantime, hauling in 11 of 17 targets for 189 yards and no touchdowns. Mooney's status at practice Friday and Saturday likely will be telling for his availability for Monday's game at Las Vegas.